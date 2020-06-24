It’s not too late to screen the 52 films selected for the inaugural Big Bear Film Summit. The summit, which was set to make a live debut in Big Bear Lake this summer, switched gears to provide a virtual film festival that can be enjoyed from around the world.
The online summit runs through July 12 at bigbearfilmsummit.com.
The lineup includes 52 films including 12 feature-length, and 40 short films and music videos. Made possible in great extent thanks to Visit Big Bear, the Big Bear Film Summit features film competition categories including U.S. narrative and documentary features and shorts, international narrative and documentary features and shorts, experimental and animated shorts, student shorts, music videos and a screenplay competition. A complete list of the selections is available at www.bigbearfilmsummit.com.
Highlights include the virtual world premiere of Noah Warner’s “The Trap Door at the Edge of the Universe,” Mindy Bledsoe’s award-winning road trip drama “The In-Between” and Lucas Astrom’s “Hard Plastic.”
The inaugural event’s theme is Celebrating Over 100 Years of Filmmaking in Big Bear. Once known as Hollywood’s back lot for decades, the Valley supplied a forested mountain backdrop for more than 400 motion pictures including “The Last of the Mohicans” (1920), “Gone with the Wind” (1939), “Old Yeller” (1957) and “The Parent Trap” (1961).
The Big Bear Film Summit is also offering a special deal for Big Bear residents. People in Big Bear area can text BBFS to 31996 to receive instant deals from Big Bear businesses and a chance for a variety of prizes given out by Big Bear Film Summit starting
June 12. Texts are also entries for a chance to win prizes from Big Bear Film Summit and its sponsors.
For more information on the entries, visit www.bigbearfilmsummit.com. Follow the Big Bear Film Summit on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
