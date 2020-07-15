The Big Bear Valley Historical Museum may be closed this summer because of COVID-19, but there is still plenty going on at the facility located in Big Bear City.
Big Bear Valley Historical Society members are working on a major renovation and reorganization project for the museum. The goal is to reopen in 2021 bigger and better than ever, says museum curator Jonni Vindiola. “We’re doing a lot of sorting right now,” Vindiola says. “We’ve been going through artifacts and finding things that go together, things we didn’t even know we had.”
At the heart of the project is the new parking lot, located on Greenway Drive north of the former entrance to the museum. The change means there is a new entrance to the museum. The Peter Pan Club Caddyshack is being turned into the gift shop and ticket shop. Handicap parking is available next to the Caddyshack.
For the full story CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.