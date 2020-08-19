When Cheri Walters arrived at the Summit Christian Fellowship parsonage earlier this month, she learned quickly about the Big Bear community.
“There were already people on the porch waiting to help us move in,” Cheri says. “We have never had a church community so welcoming as Big Bear.”
Cheri, and her husband, Ken, are the new pastors for Summit Christian Fellowship. Ken gave his first sermon on Aug. 2 as pastor. Cheri will head the church’s worship team and choir. Both are licensed and ordained ministers through the Assemblies of God.
Ken served the last two years as director of intercultural ministries with the So Cal Network, part of the largest Pentecostal ministry in the world. He has been a senior or lead pastor for 32 years, with stops in Chatsworth and Canyon Country.
Cheri has serrved as a music director or minister of music for 22 years, and served as an assistant pastor for 18 years. She is also a successful author, having published a book used in education for music and ministry students as well as articles in the magazines Pentecostal Evangel, Christianity Today, Today’s Christian Woman and more.
