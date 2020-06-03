The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake and the Tamberchi Foundation collaborated to donate to various organizations in the community.
A total of $18,000 was distributed by the Rotary Club on behalf of the Tamberchi Foundation. Food pantries managed by Believers Chapel and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church each received $5,000 through the Million Meals program. DOVES, the Domestic Violence Education & Services nonprofit, also received $5,000. Military Ministries, an organization that assists veterans in Big Bear Valley, received $3,000.
