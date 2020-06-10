High school seniors are missing some of the school traditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They won’t be walking across the stage for graduation, sharing their brief message of thanks and what’s next. Instead, their graduation day is a drive-thru event on Friday, June 12. The Big Bear Grizzly is spotlighting high school seniors during the next several weeks, helping to honor their accomplishments.
Bailey Keller
Big Bear senior Bailey Keller kept herself busy throughout high school. She played volleyball and softball her first two years until an injury sidelined her. She continued as manager and statistician for the volleyball team her junior and senior years.
Bailey received the Heart of a Bear Coaches award in volleyball her junior and senior years.
Bailey also participated in student government as the president of the club POTUS & Friends and class secretary her senior year. She was also the ASB athletic commissioner, and participated in Air Rock, Thunderball, the canned food drive and toy drive. Bailey also volunteered to work the election polls in Big Bear Valley two years and participated in the Miss Big Bear Pageant.
In her spare time, Bailey worked at Peppercorn Grille as a hostess.
Academically, Bailey took honors government and economics, AP physics and AP stats. “My favorite class has been honors government and economics,” Bailey said.
Bailey said one of her favorite teachers is Sue Reynolds, who taught history and government. “She brings in outside speakers from the real world,” Bailey said, adding that those sessions have been bennificial for her. “Mrs. Reynolds brought out the leader in me. She shows everyone that she cares.”
After graduation, Bailey is moving to Texas to be near her mother. She will attend Austin Community College in the fall and study human resources.
“I used to want to be a nurse,” Bailey said. “But I found I’m very organized and like to be in charge.”
After her time at Austin Community College, Bailey would like to either further her studies at Texas State University or Texas A&M University.
Bailey said that getting involved in clubs and other activities helped her after her parents’ divorce. Her advice to other students is to be themselves. “Don’t let anyone try to change you or your beliefs,” Bailey said.
Bisenia Arriaga
Family comes first for Big Bear High School senior Bisenia Arriaga. She enjoys spending time with her four siblings including a younger sister with Downs Syndrome. She also works part-time at 572 Social Kitchen & Lounge.
“I really enjoy helping others and being involved,” Bisenia said.
Bisenia played basketball her freshman and sophomore years before deciding to concentrate on her studies. She served as a class officer all four years and was class president her junior and senior year. She was also a homecoming princess her senior year.
After graduation, Bisenia wants to go to college and become a registered nurse. “When visiting my sister when she was in the hospital, I saw all the nurses helping and how passionate they are,” Bisenia said.
Bisenia said her mentors have been her father, who tells her to follow her dream and not be afraid to keep going, and teacher Marjie Perkins.
“Mrs. Perkins has always been there for me,” Bisenia said. “She pushed me to do my best. She’s been like a second mom to me.”
To her fellow classmates, Arriaga encourages them to focus on themselves. “Don’t let anybody stop you,” she said.
Alexis Berg
Big Bear High School senior Alexis Berg hopes to pursue a career in law enforcement after graduation. Her three years as a member of the Sheriff’s Explorers helped her realize her utlimate goal in life.
“I want to help people,” Alexis said.
Alexis played volleyball three years and was a member of the league champion basketball team for four years. She earned the coaches award in basketball.
Alexis also participated in the Miss Big Bear Pageant, which she really enjoyed. “It was a lot of community service,” Alexis said. “And I got to meet girls I’d never really talked to before.”
Academically, Alexis took honors English and AP biology. But her favorite subject was art, especially pottery. “I really like making stuff,” she said.
After graduation, Alexis will attend Riverside City College then transfer to a university to obtain her degree in criminal justice. She hopes to eventually join the academy for San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Alexis said Explorers changed her outlook on life.
“Sheriff’s Explorers made me a better person,” Alexis said.
Alexis also singled out teacher Bo Kent for being a mentor. Her advice to classmates is to “have a goal, keep the goal and achieve the goal,” Alexis said.
Teri Whalen
When Big Bear High School senior Teri Whalen volunteered to help out in the school’s special education classes, it was the start of something big.
Teri, who has been a Special Ed class mentor for nearly two years, had an interest in helping special needs kids after meeting a family member who was special needs. “I talked to a teacher and asked if I could help out,” Teri said. “I love those kids like they’re my best friends.”
Teri played on the junior varsity softball team as a freshman, but with her volunteer work and part-time job at Big Bear Snow Play, she decided to give up sports. She loves to knit and sew, and help her grandmother.
After graduation, Teri plans to go to college and major in child development. Her ultimate goal is to be an at-home caretaker for special needs kids.
“I have a true passion for this,” Teri said.
Teri said her time at Big Bear High School helped her to develop sound skills and become a lot more patient. Teri’s advice for returning Big Bear High School students is not to devote themselves to just one thing.
“Go out there and explore,” Teri said.
