High school seniors are missing some of the school traditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They won’t be walking across the stage for graduation, sharing their brief message of thanks and what’s next. Instead, their graduation day was a drive-thru event. See photos and story on Page 1 and 3. The Big Bear Grizzly is spotlighting high school seniors during the next several weeks, helping to honor their accomplishments. This is the final installment of the spotlight series.
Ashley Colley
Big Bear High School Class of 2020 senior Ashley Colley loves to solve problems. That interest led her to study as a forensic psychologist.
Ashley participated in Interact Club while in high school and was the varsity boys basketball team statistician for two years. She also works part time at Paisley’s Boutique.
Ashley moved to Big Bear in the fourth grade from Houston, Texas. “I love to spend time with friends and family,” Ashley says.
Academically, Ashley enjoyed physics with teacher Joe Bradley. “Mr. Bradley knows how to teach, and it shows,” Ashley says.
She considers basketball coach Bo Kent as a big influence on her life. “He has been like a father figure for me,” Ashley says. “He gives really good advice.”
Now that Ashley has graduated, she plans to start college immediately. She will attend San Bernardino Valley College her first two years with her first semester classes online. UCLA tops her list of four-year colleges to attend after her first two years, but hasn’t decided yet. She will study forensic psychology. “I love murder documentaries and want to research why people do what they do,” Ashley says.
Her advice to fellow classmates is to have fun. “Don’t let the drama get to you,” Ashley says.
Cameron Evans
Big Bear High School senior Cameron Evans is an outdoors type of guy. Cameron spent his free time during high school snowboarding and mountain biking.
In the sport of snowboarding, Cameron likes to focus on freestyle and powder. He enjoys exploring the trails around Big Bear on his mountain bike as well as off-roading in
his Jeep.
“I like Skyline Trail — I do that one a lot,” Cameron says about his favorite mountain bike trails. “I also like the Hanna Flats Trail.”
Cameron also works part time at Stater Bros. and plans to further his studies in college after graduation.
Cameron’s favorite subject in school was history. “Mrs. Reynolds is awesome,” Cameron says. “And Mr. Bradley is really fun.”
Now that Cameron has received his high school diploma, he plans to go to Crafton Hills College and major in fire science. His ultimate goal is to become a firefighter.
“My dad is battalion chief with San Bernardino County,” Cameron says. “I would like to help people. And his work sparked my interest.”
Cameron says his advice to underclassmen is to have fun, but focus on grades, too.
“Enjoy your time, enjoy the whole ride of high school,” Cameron says.
Megan Morris
Megan Morris spent her last two years of high school in Big Bear. Her first two years were spent at Rim of the World High School.
Megan played on the Big Bear girls golf team as a senior, playing in every match and finishing among the top eight in the league finals. In addition to sports, Megan enjoys playing music. She can play violin, guitar and piano.
“And I love animals,” Megan says. She has a pitbull named Annabelle and a bird named George.
Megan worked with children at the Bear Mountain Ski School until the resort closed early. “I’m really sad that I couldn’t work with them anymore,” she says.
Academically, Megan took honors English, AP English and AP history. She plans to move to upstate New York to attend the State University of New York. She hasn’t decided on a major, but knows she wants to make a difference.
“I want to do something like Peace Corps, Teachers Without Borders or Doctors Without Borders,”
Megan says.
Megan says high school has taught her how to work well with other people. She says her mentor was Mr. Newcombe from Rim of the World High School.
“He is one of the first teachers I had that made learning fun,” Megan says.
Markus Napolitano
Markus Napolitano was a successful three-sport athlete at Big Bear High School, participating in football, wrestling and track when all three sports earned Cross Valley League titles.
Markus was the CVL wrestling champ as a junior and finished second in the league meet as a senior, earning spots in the CIF tournament both times. He was also the Yucca Valley tournament champion in his weight class two years in a row.
I addition to sports, Markus also worked part time while in school, doing roofing jobs in the Valley.
Academically, Markus said he really enjoyed his junior year the most, especially the physical science class. His plan after high school is to go to college to earn a business degree. He has enrolled in the online college Independence University, but is interested in eventually transferring to another college. Markus plans to work for his uncle in construction.
“I want to thank my sister, Sally, and mother, Dana, for being there for me, and my sister Dolly, too,” Markus said. “And I want to thank Mr. Bumstead and Mr. Hird for putting up with me all four years.”
His advice to classmates is to be patient. “Don’t give up,” Markus said. “Think twice. You might think a bad decision is a good one, so think twice before you do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.