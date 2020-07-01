Five recent Big Bear High School graduates received scholarships during an awards ceremony at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake June 27.
The Big Bear Trail Riders motorcycle club recognized Ana Melissa, Aurora Huxman, Ashley Griffiths, Alex Burton and Ainsley Craig during the club’s annual trail run dinner. The Big Bear Trail Riders have awarded scholarships to high school seniors since 2005. The winners are selected based on submitting a written essay, their overall grade point average and intended career choice.
The Big Bear Trail Riders also donate funds to the Pediatric Cancer of San Bernardino Wings for Life, Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Bicycles for Kids, Riders Helping Riders, as well as blood and platelet donations at the City of Hope.
The Big Bear Run is a dual-sport motorcycle ride. Usually a two-day event, this year’s ride was a one-day event. More than 290 motorcyclists participated in the 2020 event, down from the average 350 that usually participate in the ride.
The ride features a challenging loop with time limits. This is not a race, but a tour of the mountains surrounding Big Bear Lake. Riders who complete the grueling Hard A-Loop earned finisher plaques. There are also ride options for easy, advanced easy, hard and adventure bike levels.
For more information about the Big Bear Trail Riders, visit
