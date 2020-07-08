1. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Food Pantry, Tuesdays, 9 to 11 a.m., 42242 North Shore Drive, Big Bear Lake. 909-866-3030.
2. Believer’s Chapel Food Pantry, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Believer’s Chapel, 42180 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake. 909-866-2552.
3. Big Bear Foursquare Church Food Pantry, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Journey Church,
800 Greenspot Road, Big Bear City.
909-856-6259.
4. Senior Nutrition Program lunches, Big Bear Valley Senior Center, 42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Registration required. Call 909-866-9700 for more information or to register.
5. Meals on Wheels, delivery Monday-Friday, 11 a.m .to 2 p.m. Registration required in advance for qualified persons. Call 909-866-5233.
6. JAH Healing Church Food Distribution, daily, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., JAH Healing Church, 208 E. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. 909-528-5839.
7. COVID-19 AARP Food Bank Distribution, fourth Monday of the month, for residents with Big Bear Valley zip codes only. Next distribution is noon to 2:30 p.m. July 27, Meadow Park Gym, 41220 Park Ave., Big Bear Lake. This is a drive-thru operation. For more information, call Leonard Chaidez at 562-468-8316 or 909-585-9733.
