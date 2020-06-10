Bennett Rossell found plenty of rocks as he worked the earth mover along the hillside west of Big Bear High School June 5. The nonmotorized trail coordinator for the Southern California Mountains Foundation was busy moving earth on the first day of construction for the High School Loop.
The work is part of the Maple Hills Trails Plan recently approved by the Bear Valley Unified School District Education Foundation board. The foundation oversees development of property between Maple Lane and Shore Drive south of Big Bear Boulevard in the Big Bear City/Sugarloaf area that was donated to the school district.
The Maple Hills Trails Plan includes a total of 9 miles of trails over three loops that can be used not only by the schools but also by the public.
Phase 1 of the plan is the construction of the High School Loop, a 3.2-mile trail to be primarily used by the high school cross-country teams. The work includes trail design, signage, and rough machine building and hand finishing by professionals and volunteers. Rough cutting began June 5 and is expected to last several weeks, according to trail designer Driz Cook.
While Cook preferred to be more conservative on his estimate, Rossell is more optimistic. He estimates the rough cut could be completed in three weeks to be followed by hand finishing.
“I’m thrilled,” said Steve Foulkes, Bear Valley Unified School District Education Foundation board president. “We’re finally actually beginning the work.”
Cook said it may seem like everything is going quickly, but the planning has been going on for more than a year. The new trails will be open to the community, giving people a new area of the Valley to explore. Its location is great, Cook said, because the majority of the Valley’s full-time residents live in this area of Big Bear Valley.
