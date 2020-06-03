LifeStream Blood Bank is making an appeal for blood donations.
The next LifeStream community blood drive in Big Bear is at Stater Bros. on Monday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive a $10 Stater Bros. gift card, free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life donor loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at
The LifeStream bus will also make a stop at Bear Valley Community Hospital on June 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LifeStream is taking extra steps to keep donors safe, including requiring staff and donors to wear a face covering and have their temperature taken before accessing waiting areas, adhering to social distancing guidelines by reconfiguring donor waiting areas and beds, and increasing cleaning and disinfecting protocols.
LifeStream is a local nonprofit blood center that provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals. For more information, call 800-879-4484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.