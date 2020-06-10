Are you looking for fun things for your kids to enjoy during their summer break? Send them to camp.
Bear Valley Kids Camp offers Day Camp this summer for your child. Activities include hiking, canoeing, water slides, games, crafts and more. Register by
June 20 and the cost is $50, which includes all of the activities plus a camp T-shirt, team photo and daily snacks.
There are three weeks to choose from — June 22, July 13 or July 27 — come one week or all three. Campers meet Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until
3 p.m. Camp is for kids from first through eighth grade.
Sign up early because space is limited. To register and for more information, visit www.bearvalleykidscamp.com, or call 909-866-7411.
For youth age 15 or older who need something to do during summer break, encourage them to apply to be a camp counselor. Details are on the website.
