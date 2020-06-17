The Chirp Nature Center’s summer bird talk sessions are back. Join the center Saturday, June 20, at 4 p.m. for a free, entertaining and educational bird-focused presentation on eagles.
Big Bear is the winter home to bald eagles, but there are a few who call Big Bear home all year long. Among the permanent resident bald eagles in Big Bear are Jackie and Shadow.
The bird talk is available in person and virtually on Zoom, Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Visit chirpforbirds.com for links to the livestream options. Chirp Nature Center also hosts bird walks during the summer season.
The in-person portion of the bird talk may be canceled. Check back at the website chirpforbirds.com or the Chirp Nature Center Facebook page on June 20 to confirm.
Chirp Nature Center is at 40850 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. For more information, call 888-412-4477.
