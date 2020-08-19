What do you do when the show can’t go on? You come to Big Bear and form a new troupe.
Circus performers have been in Big Bear Lake to train for about a month. Trampwall Tribe is a group of circus performers who lost their jobs with Cirque du Soleil, theme parks and cruise lines because of COVID-19. Now, as a new act, they hope to put on a show for Big Bear.
“When COVID hit, it became the perfect opportunity to create together,” said one of the performers, Kirk Wallace.
Luke Schupp, Jake Hinga, Dillon Vance, Julian Callari and Paul Starosciak are the board of directors for the Trampwall Tribe. The group includes around 18 members, not all of them are performers. J.R. Coles, the owner of JunkTramp, invited the group to stay in an Airbnb in Joshua Tree to train, providing equipment for them to create content for social media. The four original members soon grew to about 14 acrobats staying together at that location until
July 7, when Big Bear became their temporary training camp.
