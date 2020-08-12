When recent Big Bear High School graduate Alli Grabe heads to college Aug. 24, her first two weeks will be spent in quarantine.
College bound in 2020 is a little different for Big Bear students as well as students around the country. Depending on where they go, there may or may not be safety regulations in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control & Protection provides tips for students going away to college to protect themselves in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.
Recent Big Bear High School graduates are heading to universities, community colleges, the workforce or military service over the next few weeks. Many will be taking online courses from the comfort of their Big Bear homes. Others are heading to places around the country and the world as they begin their next phase of education.
Grabe isn’t letting COVID-19 adversly affect her college plans. She will be moving to London, England, to attend Hult International Business School. She’s applied for her student visa and bought her supplies, including a raincoat for those English showers.
“I’m extremely excited,” Grabe says. “I know there’s more out there in the world, so that’s why I chose to go to Hult.”
Once she completes her quarantine, Grabe will physically attend classes, but she will also have the option to attend classes virtually. Each classroom will be set up with 6-foot separation for its students. Face coverings will be optional, Grabe says.
Gianni Roberts leaves Saturday, Aug. 15, for Illinois where he will attend college at Greenvlle University, majoring in biology and running cross-country and track. Classes will be “100 percent face-based classes,” Roberts says.
