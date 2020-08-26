How does a family choose between their child’s education and the need to work to put food on the table? That’s the dilemma that faced many Big Bear families when COVID-19 regulations required Bear Valley Unified School District to begin the school year with distance, or remote, learning.
Enter Driz Cook of High Trails Outdoor Science School and Matt Garcia, executive director at YMCA Long Beach’s Camp Oakes facility in Lake William. Because of COVID-19, The Long Beach chapter of YMCA did not conduct summer programs at Camp Oakes. High Trails also suspended its programs because of the pandemic. Both organizations had funds available but no way to spend the money.
“We have a couple of years standing relationship,” Garcia said about High Trails. “When we looked at the future around here, we wanted to find a way of not sitting on the sidelines while this is going on. And for us that focus is always kids.”
Garcia and Cook decided to pool their unused resources to create a day camp for Big Bear families in need.
“It’s been very obvious since this all started that the parents of Big Bear don’t have a way to get their kids a safe place where they’re still going to be doing school and that allows parents to go earn,” Garcia said. “That’s a real issue in this town, and we decided that’s what we wanted to tackle.”
