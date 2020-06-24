When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Big Bear Grizzly made the decision to pause publication of the Grizzly Weekender. The Weekender remains paused, at least the print version.
Beginning this week, you can find a new version of The Weekender online as a special section. Big Bear Grizzly 2.0 — The Weekender will be featured every week on our website at
www.bigbeargrizzly.net with feature stories and lists of things to do in Big Bear this summer. This week look for features on hitting the links at Bear Mountain Golf Course and fishing on Big Bear Lake along with the Weekender’s Sightseeing list of things to do and places to visit.
Bear Mountain Golf Course and Driving Range opened in May with COVID-19 guidelines. Learn what those guidelines are, how to sign up for tee times and what amenities are available at Bear Mountain Golf Course and Driving Range.
Fishing has never been better in Big Bear Lake. The fish are biting, the water is warming up and the sun is shining. What more could the angler want for a perfect day on the lake? Find out in the Big Bear Grizzly 2.0 — The Weekender, available for free at
www.bigbeargrizzly.net and on the Big Bear Now app on Friday, June 26.
