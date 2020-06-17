When Suzanne Gieling arrived at Big Bear High School as a special ed teacher in 2002, she had an extra duty as an assistant volleyball coach.
“I’m not athletic at all,” Gieling says with a laugh.
Special education was her niche, and through that experience a new career was born. Eight years ago, Gieling developed the Big Bear High School sign language program that has become one of the most popular classes at the school.
“It’s fun to teach,” Gieling says. “A lot of kids these days are visual learners. It’s fun to see that aha moment.”
Gieling’s sign language students have participated in a variety of events, shows and assemblies including the high school’s annual 9/11 ceremony. Many of her students have gone on to become interpreters. Students have used their skill while working part-time jobs in Big Bear.
Gieling says her time at Big Bear High School was amazing. “I love the kids,” she says. “We’re more of a family. It’s been a fantastic 18 years. I’ve loved every minute of it.”
Gieling believes the sign language class has been a plus for the community. “Those in the deaf community have heard about my students who sign,” Gieling says. “Big Bear’s deaf community has grown from about five to 40 people living in the Valley. They are encouraged to come here.”
With Gieling’s retirement from Bear Valley Unified, Big Bear High School will be without a sign language teacher at least for the 2019-20 school year. Gieling hopes the program will come back in future years. The subject qualifies for foreign language credits at numerous colleges.
After 18 years, Gieling may be retiring from Bear Valley Unified School District, but not from teaching. She hopes to find a job teaching in Kentucky, where moves this month.
A new adventure awaits. “I’m very excited,” she says.
