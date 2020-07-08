Calling all cowboys and cowgirls. Celebrate the National Day of the Cowboy with the Big Bear Valley Historical Society. The 2020 National Day of the Cowboy event at Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon is a fundraiser for the Big Bear Valley Historical Museum on July 24.
The evening begins with activities focused on raising funds for the keeper’s of Big Bear’s illustrious cowboy and cowgirl history, the Bear Valley Historical Society. There will be live music, free country dance lessons and a kid’s fun zone. A portion of the evening’s food and bar sales will also benefit the Historical Society. Participate in the Electric Slide dance with Gloria Meade and donations given to her will also go to the museum.
A silent auction features items donated from Big Bear businesses, Historical Society members and the Museum’s Gift Shop, including toys, family memberships to the museum and “The Saga,” a history of San Berdardinos that Big Bear historian Tom Core rewrote several years ago.
The historical society appreciates the support from Wyatt’s owners Monica and Anthony Marini, hosts of the event.
The July 24 event is free. Doors open at 4 p.m. at Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
