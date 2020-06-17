Susie Schmelzer has done her research. The race organizer for several Big Bear running events said she has found a way for the Fourth of July Fun Run to take place in Big Bear Lake.
“The event industry has been hit pretty hard because of COVID-19,” Schmelzer said. “I researched and watched what other running events are doing. The USA Track & Field Association has released guidelines about how to move forward in the sport of running. From there, we came up with a format.”
There are a couple of options for runners who wish to participate in the third annual Big Bear Fourth of July Fun Run on July 4. The first is in person at Meadow Park, the location of the start and finish for 5K, 10K and 15K runs through the Eagle Point neighborhood. There is also a costume contest. Rolling starts begin at 7 a.m. and lasts for two hours. There will be no mass start. Timing is chip-timed based on each runner’s start time.
Participants will need to follow all social distancing and face mask guidelines. Those at-risk should not attend. Those who have been sick or exposed to those who have within a 14-day window of the event, are told to stay home.
“We want to put on an event where we can go by state and county guidelines and restrictions,” Schmelzer said. “There will be no gathering. People will show up, get their number and T-shirt, run, then finish, get their medal and leave.”
Those running in person will receive a T-shirt and medal.
There is also a virtual option, Schmelzer said. Sign up for the virtual run and receive a custom 2020 finisher’s medal, race T-shirt and have times listed in the results. Virtual runners are also eligible for costume contest prizes.
“Virtual racing has really taken off since March,” Schmelzer said. “We wanted to offer that.”
Schmelzer said she hopes people will either come out to run or sign up for the virtual run to help support Bear Valley Search & Rescue. Proceeds from the event go to the nonprofit organization.
Entry fees are $35 for the 5K, $40 for the 10K and $50 for the 15K if registering in the month of June. Prices go up $5 for July registration. Virtual entry fee is $35 for all distances in June and $40, if waiting until July to register.
For more information or to register for the run or the virtual run, visit runbigbear.com.
