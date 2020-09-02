Big Bear children may be attending school at home, but they still need school supplies. The Hummingbird Project is giving away pencil pouches filled with school supplies at the thrift store in Big Bear City as long as supplies last.
Elaine Tennity, director of the nonprofit Hummingbird Project, said the organization recently purchased more supplies for Big Bear students. Pencil pouches include supplies according to each grade level, she said. Tennity said she hopes the donations help Big Bear’s children as they adjust to distance learning to start the school year.
The Hummingbird Project thrift store is at 400 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. The store is open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday. Call the store at 909-584-8642 for more information and for store hours.
