Big Bear children may begin the school year at home, but they still need school supplies. The Hummingbird Project will give away pencil pouches filled with school supplies beginning Monday, July 27, at the thrift store in Big Bear City as long as supplies last.
Elaine Tennity, director of the nonprofit Hummingbird Project, said the organization didn’t receive a grant this year, but will pay for the school supplies from sales at the thrift store. Pencil pouches will include supplies according to each grade level, she said.
Free books for Big Bear students will also be available at the shop. Tennity said Big Bear kids will also receive a $10 gift certificate to spend on clothes at the store.
Tennity said she hopes the donations help Big Bear’s children as they adjust to distance learning to start the school year.
The Hummingbird Project thrift store is at 400 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. The store is open from noon to
5 p.m. Friday through Monday. Tennity said the store may be open more hours next week.
Call the store at 909-584-8642 for more information and for store
hours.
