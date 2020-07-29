The first-ever Big Bear Film Summit didn’t go as planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers were able to quickly transform the event into a virtual festival last month.
“We had attendees virtually visit Big Bear from dozens of countries around the globe, and we sold as many or more tickets than if the event had been held live,” said Gabriel Horn, CEO and co-president of the Big Bear Film Summit. “We brought a lot of positive attention to Big Bear Lake and the region. Four filmmakers have already committed to bringing their next picture up here.”
Horn said the Film Summit helped many local businesses by advertising for them for free and offering special incentives during the virtual screening period in July.
To see the winning films, visit
bigbearfilmsummit.com/#winners.
“The outpouring of support has been phenomenal, and Mike and I are transitioning the Big Bear Film Summit to do monthly screenings as well as pop-up drive-in movies,” Horn said. “All of these amazing opportunities presented themselves to us during the pandemic. Mike (Hanson) and I are blessed and proud to take in the mission.”
—Kathy Portie
