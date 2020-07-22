Quite a few years ago, my husband and I bought a boat. We had been looking for a while and found just what we are looking for. We named it Sanity.
Sanity provided a respite from our often hectic lives, a way to escape for an hour or several hours. We would float on the lake, sometimes we wouldn’t even take the boat out of the slip, just sit and enjoy our Sunday morning coffee on board.
For a number of reasons, Sanity took a back seat to our busy lives and she suffered the affects of not being taken care of. She sat and sat and eventually she would need more than a little TLC to become water-worthy again.
In came our kids, who like us so many years ago, were looking for a boat — and a little sanity in a crazy time. They took on the care and love of that boat and brought her back to life with a new engine and a whole lot of TLC.
And that brings us full circle. It’s their boat now, but Sanity is a way for the entire family to find calm and that escape we are all craving in this crazy COVID-19 era we are living in. The boat has been in the water for a week, and it’s been used every single day except maybe one. And by the time summer fades to fall, even when the distance learning school year begins, I’m guessing Sanity will no longer feel abandoned or ignored. She is very well loved.
It was worth all the payments made even as she sat idle to see how much joy Sanity is bringing to this family. We are able to venture out, remain socially distant and stay within our family unit. We are rediscovering the joys of Big Bear and all this Valley has to offer. We’re finding Sanity without leaving home.
