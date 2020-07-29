Have you ever thought of taking to the highways and traveling here, there and everywhere? Maybe when you retire, or maybe just road trips to fill all your vacation days?
The COVID-19 pandemic has seen more people taking to the roads. Boarding an airplane isn’t as safe as it once was, and it has nothing to do with a plane crash. No one wants to get the coronavirus from the guy in the seat next to you.
With more and more people working remotely, the vacation hours aren’t as critical. You can work from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection and a phone, tablet or laptop.
RVs and trailers are flying off the lots. Not only do you not have to fly, you take your lodging with you.
When I met my husband, he owned a motorhome. We used it regularly in the early days of our marriage. Trips were often associated with firemen’s musters up and down the state that we turned into vacation road trips. But as life changed and schedules changed, we found we were only using the motorhome to hide Christmas presents. So we sold it.
Traveling by plane and checking into hotels was much easier for many years. At one point we considered purchasing a living quarters horse trailer, but never got around to it.
That was then. This is now. We will pick up our new motorhome this week.
Yes, we are closer to retirement than we were when we sold the last one. It’s still a few years off, but that remote working thing — I can work from anywhere. COVID-19 forced The Grizzly staff to leave the office and set up our offices in our homes.
I have worked from my upstairs spare bedroom for four months, and will continue to call that space my office for many months to come.
But, I’ve also worked from my daughter’s house in Raymond, California, a parking lot in Redlands, a campground in the Sequoias and in the parking lot at Pine Knot Marina.
I was supposed to be on the boat,
but had an internet connection issue
and chose to wait until the meeting
was complete before leaving
the car.
So our new second home on wheels means that I can work from anywhere if we get the urge to hit the road for a couple of days. I usually work even when I’m on vacation, and now that won’t matter. I will have all the comforts of home and still be able to work without feeling guilty.
And yes, it will still be a cool place to hide Christmas presents.
