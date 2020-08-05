When I think back to this time a year ago, life was crazy busy for me. I was going 90 mph most of the time, with few options to put the brakes on and slow down.
My calendar was full. Every day was filled with something. July and August included covering events such as the chili cook-off, Tour de Big Bear and the xeriscape garden tour. Sometimes I was racing to several events in one day.
I was selling ads, creating new products and managing the staff and operations at the Grizzly. I was covering meetings and writing stories.
In between I was squeezing in time with family and friends, maybe riding my horse, and occasionally doing something for fun. Not to mention getting the laundry done, vacuuming and dusting, cooking dinner and mucking stalls.
Don’t get me wrong. I love what I do. Being a journalist is what I love. But my professional calling isn’t necessarily who I am, it’s what I am in terms of my profession. I know that a year ago, even as recently as six months ago, I was nearing the overwhelmed stage. I needed change. I needed a reset button or at least a slow down button.
As I contemplated what that meant, the COVID-19 pandemic began. I, like everyone, had to shift gears. And I had to move home.
Moving home meant packing up what I thought I might need for a few weeks to work at home. Since
March 18, the Grizzly staff has worked from our homes. Plans to reopen the office in July and again in August were put on hold with changes in the COVID-19 spread.
While there are a lot of crazy
things associated with COVID-19, for
me it’s been my reset button. It took a pandemic to slow me down and help me find the ability to breathe again.
The transition from my work office to my home office took some time. I wasn’t used to this routine. I wasn’t used to not operating at mach speed. I wasn’t used to not filling every minute of every day with something. I wasn’t used to not being overwhelmed.
I hear so many people say they want this pandemic to end and for us to get back to normal. I agree we need to find a way to stop the spread of COVID-19. I don’t want to see more people get sick, hospitalized or lose their lives.
But I don’t want to go back to what my life was like pre-COVID. We can’t turn back time, and there is no return to what we thought was normal. Whatever tomorrow brings, whatever post-COVID brings, that’s our new reality. But whatever that is, I don’t want it to look like it did at the beginning of the year, at least for me.
I don’t want to return to a time when everything was a chore or a duty. I want to be involved in my day, whether it’s work or family related. I don’t just want to go through the motions. I don’t want to wake up tired, dreading my to-do list knowing there is no way I can possibly finish it.
Maybe COVID-19 was God’s way of telling all of us to slow down, take time to smell the roses and step off the treadmill to nowhere. I’m glad I heard the message.
