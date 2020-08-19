I recently finished a book by Paula Faris, “Called Out.” I highly recommend it.
I have admired Faris as a journalist for some time. Her book focuses on her journey back to her faith calling. She gave up what she called her dream jobs as co-anchor of “Good Morning America Weekend” and a host on “The View” for what she said is her true calling.
In her book, Faris takes readers on her journey to those dream jobs and how she pivoted, leaving those jobs behind to follow her faith calling. No, she didn’t chuck it all to become a minister, if that’s what you’re thinking. She is still with ABC News often seen on “Good Morning America”. But she stepped away from the never-ending cycle of work assignments, anchor jobs and the next big step up the ladder to follow another path. She says she was addicted to work. It was her identity.
As her professional identity hit success, her personal purpose and identity were suffering, Faris writes in her book. A series of strange occurances in her life — a miscarriage, a head-on car crash and being hit in the head with an apple while preparing to go live for a news broadcast — were the wake up calls she needed, Faris wrote. It was God’s way of telling her to slow down and make a change.
When Faris stepped down and turned her path in a different direction, she added something new, a podcast. It’s called “Journeys of Faith.”
I found a lot of similarities to Faris in my own life. I have written several times about being so overwhelmed with everything I do that burnout was fast approaching. I too would say I’ve been addicted to my career. I love my job, and I do love searching for ways to do it better, whether it’s a new product, helping a client with an ad campaign or the next big story. I’ve sacrificed many things in my personal life for the story.
I’ve said that maybe this pandemic was my reset button. It gave me a chance to stop and breathe and step off the treadmill that never stopped.
In one interview about her book, Faris said she believes tragedy and opportunity can co-exist speaking about the pandemic and faith in these strange times. I truly believe that. And I believe in my reset, I’ve also been able to lean toward my faith.
I’ve always believed that faith in God isn’t necessarily belonging to a particular religion or church. Your faith is your relationship with God, or whatever higher power you may believe in. Your faith can also be as a non believer. It doesn’t mean we can’t all exist and get along.
In this season of unknowns we are all divided due to COVID-19, the racial unrest and the political battles. It’s OK to have different opinions, to be on opposite sides of the issues, and to challenge the assumptions we are presented. God didn’t create us all with the same opinions. I do believe we need to accept our differences, our
different opinions, our different political views, our different beliefs regarding the coronavirus.
But as we realize and accept those differences, we need to remember that one rule we were all taught as children — the Golden Rule. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. It’s as simple as agreeing to disagree in troubling times. While you may not agree with someone else’s opinion, politics or religion, respect their right to think differently than you.
Whatever strife we are facing in this 2020 season, for me I’m relying on my faith to provide strength to help navigate the unknowns.
