As I get ready to write this column today, I had a different topic. But as I look out the window of my office in my upstairs bedroom, I’m shaking my head. It’s smoke as far as the eye can see.
It’s ominous to look outside. I’ve seen this before. I’ve lived in Big Bear for 33 years and been through a number of fires in that time. I stayed behind to cover the Old Fire when Big Bear was evacuated. I remember taking a photo of the smoky sun that we used in The Grizzly in 2003. Yesterday morning I took a similar photo.
Big Bear is safe for now, and that provides some small comfort. But I also know that brush fires could threaten our community without warning. The fires are raging around us and one shift in the wind could send fire in another direction and toward Big Bear.
I know the couple celebrating a new baby and revealing the gender had no thought their gender reveal party would cause so much devastation as that spark ignited the El Dorado Fire. But I also wonder why in these hot, dry and high fire danger conditions would even consider using a pyrotechnic device to let people know if you are having a boy or girl. Use balloons for gosh sake.
My oldest daughter and her family live in Central California. They are safe for now, but fires are raging around them as well. Schools are on distance learning, and she is a teacher. Classes are canceled as I write this due to the fire danger and the potential for evacuation. My daughter and her family are making preparations to move their large animals to a safer location. Moving horses and sheep takes some work.
Usually at this time of year I’m thinking of the beauty of fall that is just around the corner. Usually just after Labor Day I am ready for my favorite season. I love the fall colors, the cooler temperatures. It means sweater weather, switching to boots and decorating for fall. It means soups and stews and pumpkin bread. But looking out the window to a smoky haze, I just don’t feel it yet.
When we add fire to a pandemic, it just adds to the crazy of 2020. Right now, we need to start praying for rain, cooler temperatures and maybe even a little of that snow that Colorado is getting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.