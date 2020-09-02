If you are of a certain age, as a woman you were told you can do it all and have it all. Those of us who came of age in the 1970s broke some barriers. We went to college and earned a degree; we went into the workforce and became CEOs and business owners all the while raising a family. We weren’t Donna Reed, but we managed to get dinner of some sort on the table at night. Our houses weren’t always white-glove spotless, but they were clean.
And while we may have been able to do it all then, these days we’re much smarter. We don’t have to do it all to have it all. Age brings wisdom, and the older I get I’ve realized I can say no. I’ve learned my limits and know how to pull back on the throttle well before takeoff into a full blown meltdown.
Not to say I don’t get stressed. And I’ve pushed myself well past the limits on occasion, probably on more occasions than I like to admit. Learning is lifelong as they say. I’m a work in progress.
As I get older, I’m also not afraid to say I made a mistake. I’m not afraid to apologize nor am I unwilling to find a way to fix a problem, whether my actions caused it or not.
This pandemic has caused us all to reassess the way we do things, from the way we work to the way we spend time with family. Some of the things I’ve changed in my work and personal life have worked well. They’ve been positive and as I’ve said many times, I really like working remotely.
But there are disadvantages as well. I have an office at home, and realistically I can work from anywhere I have either a cell signal or WiFi. But there are some things I don’t have at home — copy machine and postage machine are the first two that come to mind. Not that I need either daily, but when I do, driving from one end of town to the other for a copy takes the joy out of working from my spare bedroom.
I know, I can scan things on my iPhone, and I do regularly. But there are times when I need more than that. And I have a small copy machine but sometimes it takes a long time to make numerous copies.
So when someone now says I can have it all and do it all, I remind them that I’m older, wiser and I don’t have
a copy machine or a postage machine.
I have all I need in life, and the
couple of things I might be missing like a copy machine or postage machine are just a short drive across town.
