Adapt. I’m guessing you’ve heard that word a few times, probably even used it a lot in these strange times we are living in. We are all having to adapt to living in the COVID-19 era.
Adapting means something different for everyone, I’m sure. We’ve learned to adapt to working from home. Parents and students are adapting to distance learning. We’ve learned to adapt to fewer family gatherings, fewer social engagements, less long distance travel.
And as we adapt, I’m sure I’m not the only person who has actually enjoyed some of the changes in my life since the season of adaptation has begun. One of those changes is enjoying all Big Bear has to offer. I think those of us who call this mountaintop home have taken it for granted that we live where thousands vacation. And until faced with a pandemic that has forced us to stay home, we didn’t take advantage of the paradise in our own back yard.
Hiking is something new in my life.
I can’t say I hike daily, although I wish I did hike more often. It started out as walking with my daughter Sarah when she took the new dog for walks. Huffing and puffing, I trekked a mile, then 2 then 3. Eventually, we actually did a 5-mile walk/hike. Granted, it was mostly on flat ground, so there was less huffing and puffing, but it was
5 miles.
My grandson Aedan has joined us on a few of the hikes. He’s a cross-country runner, or was when there was in person school and sports at Big Bear Middle School. He still likes to run, and he runs ahead then back to us while my daughter and I walk along.
There have been a couple of hikes that were above my pay grade, or at least above my ability grade. I was building up stamina, then took some time off, so the huffing and puffing returned with a vengeance. I now ask my grandson if the trail is one that I will enjoy and can accomplish before agreeing to join them. He tells me honestly if he thinks it’s above my ability.
On a hike this past weekend, I was reminded how blessed I am to have such a caring grandson. He continually asked if I was doing OK, if I needed help at a particularly steep section or if I tripped over a rock. He was always thinking of my well-being.
I know my daughter was also watching out for me as well. She would slow down, stop for photo ops or to give the dog water. I think those were excuses for me to stop, although she wouldn’t say so. Aedan and I both came home tired, and Sarah said she could have pushed on farther along the trail before heading back.
I want to enjoy the rest of the summer and fall hiking with Sarah and Aedan when possible. I’m praying for good snow this winter so maybe we can hit those same trails with snowshoes. Talk about huffing and puffing.
