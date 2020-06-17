Michael Harrison wants to relax a bit. At age 63, the Big Bear High School English teacher said he knew the time was right to retire after the 2019-20 school year.
“In teaching you get to a certain age where it’s less beneficial to everyone,” Harrison said. “I want to become enlightened, learn how to play guitar and hire a Spanish tutor.”
Those who know Harrison, know he likes to joke a lot. Don’t let him fool you. He knows how to play guitar, as the guitarist in Dr. Harrison and the Credentials, a rock band made up of Big Bear High School teachers.
Harrison is another name that is on the lips of students as one of their favorite teachers. But at one point in his life, teaching was not in the cards. Growing up in Ridgecrest, Harrison originally had plans to attend Lutheran Seminary and become a pastor. He also thought he could play basketball in the NBA. But soon, Harrison had another calling — to become a teacher.
Harrison’s first teaching job was in the Los Angeles Unified School District where he developed a humanities program that caught the attention of principal Phil Hamilton. Harrison interviewed for a teaching job with Hamilton and took the position in 1992, which included coaching basketball in addition to English.
Harrison continued to coach sports throughout his teaching career, including varsity and junior varsity basketball, and golf. Teaching at a small school was great, he said. “You get to do such a variety of things,” Harrison said. “I taught AVID for awhile, too.”
How was Harrison able to connect with his Big Bear students? “Someone impressed upon me that teaching and learning happens through relationships,” Harrison said. “That’s always the mantra I have. You build connections with students, so they can learn from you. You see their potential instead of seeing them in their roles as teenagers.”
Teaching in Big Bear allowed Harrison to interact with students in a variety of ways, he said. “They see we are part of their community, and vice versa.”
Once upon a time Harrison thought he might play in the NBA. These days he and his wife, Heidi, plan to go on a cross-country camping trip. After that, he hopes to go on a bicycle trip with Hamilton. And, of course, there is Dr. Harrison and the Credentials.
“I’ve really missed playing,” Harrison said, adding that he wishes his bandmates would have more time, too. “I hope they quit their jobs, and we just play music.”
All in good time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.