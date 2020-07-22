1941-1959
1944: A record catch of trout was recorded by Dick Riggs of Gray’s Landing in the July 21, 1944, issue of The Grizzly. Riggs reported that Sam Robertson of Glendale, brought in 33 trout ranging from 2 to 5.5 pounds in less than two hours. Bill Kingsley of Pleasure Point Boat Landing said the favorite fishing spot is off Windy Point. Anglers were using salmon eggs, oil pack and worms and reeling in 4, 5 and 6-pounders. The report concluded that crappie and bluegill were also plentiful.
1960-1989
1975: Old Miners Days activities were set to begin on the weekend, according to a story in the
July 24, 1975, issue of The Big Bear Life and Grizzly. Highlights on opening weekend included a pony express race, a Clementine fashion show, a powder puff derby, donkey softball and the National Burro Derby, which was located at the Aspen Glen Picnic Area off Mill Creek Road south of Red Ant Hill. Other events scheduled throughout the week included a street dance, a melodrama performed by the Big Bear Players and a parade.
1990-2019
1990: The oldest surviving business in Big Bear Valley became history in the pre-dawn hours of July 16, 1990. The North Shore Tavern in Fawnskin was destroyed by fire, according to a story in the July 19, 1990, issue of the Big Bear Life and Grizzly. It took more than 30 firefighters more than two hours to control the blaze. Owner Dottie Maloney and her son were sleeping upstairs when the fire started. Local historian Tom Core said the North Shore Tavern was a general store and possibly served as a stagecoach stop and stop for early motor transit. The tavern was originally built in 1883 and rebuilt in 1912 after it burned down. The construction, which consisted of a “maze of little rooms,” hampered firefighter efforts in the 1990 fire.
