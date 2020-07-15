1941-1959
1943: Big Bear was represented for the first time on the Mountain Advisory Board of San Bernardino County Chamber of Commerce when judge Clifford R. Lynn was appointed, according to a story in the July 16, 1943, issue of The Grizzly. Lynn, who was chairman of the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce fish and game committee, “waged a continual fight for years to secure stocking of this lake with size trout, and in 1930 found the first size trout being placed in the lake,” the story reported.
1960-1989
1969: The second annual Fantasy of Lights was scheduled to take place July 19, 1969, according to the top story in the July 17, 1969, issue of the Big Bear Life and Grizzly. The event, sponsored by the Big Bear Lake Lions Club, featured a parade of lighted boats moving from Metcalf Bay across the water to Grout Bay before final anchorage off Meadow Park. Each boat entry was required to carry enough light to be seen 1,000 feet or more. The boats competed for trophies in various categories. The judges were William Betterley and O.B. Matthews. The event was part of the Old Miners celebration.
1990-2019
1993: The Bear Valley Unified School District put a plan to eliminate home to school transportation on hold for the 1993-94 school year, according to a story by Judi Bowers in the July 14, 1993, issue of The Big Bear Grizzly. District superintendent Rudy Macioge said the plan will remain an option for the 1994-95 school year. Macioge said the city needed $30,000 to make adjustments to accommodate high school kids and the school district cannot help the city financially. The district was working closely with the city of Big Bear Lake in making the fixed route system accessable to the students.
