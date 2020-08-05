1941-1959
1951: Big Bear Valley recorded one of its biggest rainfalls for the month of July in the last 68 years, according to the top story in the Aug. 3, 1951, issue of The Grizzly. The record rainfall for July was in 1946 — with 3.26 inches. In 1951, July’s rainfall total reached 3.06 inches at the dam. New weather stations had been installed for the first time, showing rainfall totals in several other areas.
1960-1989
1974: Felony crimes in the Big Bear area increased 47 percent during the 1973-74 fiscal year when compared to the previous year, according to a story in the Aug. 8, 1974, issue of the Big Bear Life and Grizzly. Misdemeanor crimes rose
4 percent. There were 418 residential burglaries that year and 200 crimes against persons. The total felony crimes was listed at 821. Disturbing the peace was the main misdemeanor act with 628 reported cases. There was a total of 2,303 misdemeanor crimes recorded. Stolen property was valued at $167,637.63. Sheriff’s units drove 145,410 miles during the year and reserves worked 2,614 hours.
1990-2019
2006: Jeff Mathieu becomes the new Big Bear Lake city manager after 19 years working for the city of Santa Monica. Mathieu, an avid snow and water skier, said the mountains were a favorite vacation spot for 18 years. “I’ve finally arrived where I want to be,” he told the Big Bear Grizzly in a story in the Aug. 2, 2006, issue. He said he sees Big Bear and Santa Monica as similar communities — resort communities. But he said Big Bear Lake is unique and should be treated as such. He met business owners in his first week on the job, and also met with city leaders, fire chief and Sheriff’s Station captain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.