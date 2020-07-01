1941-1959
1952: Big Bear Lake received the heaviest plantings of trout in San Bernardino County during the month of May, according to a story in the July 3, 1952, issue of The Grizzly. The lake was stocked with 6,450 trout, about a quarter of the fish planted in all of the county’s lakes and streams. Besides Big Bear Lake, trout were planted in Arrowbear Lake, Deep Creek, Green Valley Lake, Gergory Lake, Hook Creek, Jenks Lake and Lytle Creek..
1960-1989
1960: Fireworks were scheduled over the lake on Sunday, July 4, according to a story in the June 30, 1960, issue of The Grizzly. Local officials expected the number of visitors to the Valley for the holiday weekend to surpass the 100,000 mark. The fireworks display is sponsored by the Big Bear Lake-Bear Valley Rotary Club with cooperation of the US Forest Service, the Grizzly reported.
1990-2019
2003: Sierra Club members cleared the shoes from the Shoe Tree, making front page headlines in the July 2, 2003, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. The tree, located on the southern side of North Shore Drive east of the Baldwin Ecological Preserve, was covered with hundreds of shoes that were damaging the tree. Shoes that could be salvaged were donated to an orphanage in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.