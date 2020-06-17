The Big Bear Grizzly turns 80 in 2020. To commemorate the milestone, we’re taking a look back at what happened during various periods the past 80 years.
1941-1959
1950: The U.S. Post Office Bay Station opens inside the gift shop at Boulder Bay Camp, according to a story in the June 16, 1950, issue of The Grizzly. The new station gave the Valley’s west end residents and visitors complete postal service with money orders, registry, parcel post and sale of supplies along with post office boxes for residents.
1960-1989
1977: A proposal to incorporate the south shore of Big Bear Lake took a step forward to reality according to a story in the June 16, 1977, issue of The Grizzly. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors scheduled a public hearing for July 11 to hear the proposal. The Citizen Interest Toward Incorporation group was expected to ask the county to place the incorporation proposal on the November ballot.
1990-2019
1997: Big Bear Municipal Court Judge Robert Drake announced his plan to retire from the bench, according to the top story in the June 18, 1997, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. His announcement came two weeks after the county stated its plans to reduce the Big Bear Court to a three-day-per-week operation. At that time, Drake, his bailiff and courtroom clerk were assigned to the Victorville court every Monday and Tuesday, beginning July 14.
