1941-1959
1941: A new theater building was expected to be built to replace the Grizzly Theatre, which burned to the ground in June 21, 1941, according to a story in the
June 27, 1941, issue of The Grizzly. The fire started when film ignited in the projection room. The fire spread rapidly, consuming the entire building within 20 minutes. The blaze caused about $25,000 in damage.
1960-1989
1971: Golf lessons sponsored by the Big Bear Valley Recreation
and Park District were offered at the Moonridge Golf Course,
according to a story in the
June 24, 1971, issue of the Big Bear Life and Grizzly. Moonridge pro Dave Goldsmith gave lessons two mornings a week through the park district program.
1990-2019
1994: Two Malibu residents were lucky after their airplane set down in Baker Pond June 19, according to a story in the June 22, 1994, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. Paul and Paula Tobias took off from Big Bear City Airport when someone on the ground radioed that there was black smoke coming from the plane.
