1941-1959
1941: The Big Bear Lake Platoon of the State Guard was exempt from attendance at the California State Guard Mobilization of 4,500 home defense troops at the Santa Ana track, according to a story in the Aug. 15, 1941, issue of The Grizzly. The Big Bear guard was exempted because of fire hazards and other “such catastrophes which might threaten national defense through destruction of mountain areas and natural resources.” Commander R.D. Baisden encouraged young men to go to the local high school on Aug. 18 for training.
1960-1989
1981: One of two persons arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Fawnskin has been released, according to a front page story in the Aug. 13, 1981, issue of the Big Bear Life & Grizzly. Murder charges were filed against the other person. Glenn Charles Morris, 53, of El Monte remained in custody on murder charges for the shooting death of William Hinton, 30, of Fawnskin at the Three Bucks Lodge. After the shooting Hinton left the lodge and was found deceased at the nearby Cluster Pines Trailer Park.
1990-2019
2001: Filing was set to close for local November elections with 25 people officially tossing their hats in the ring for various local government seats, according to the Aug. 15, 2001, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. Three local agencies scheduled elections for November including the Bear Valley Unified School District, the Big Bear Airport District and the Big Bear City Community Services District. Incumbents running for re-election on the school board included Kathleen Campbell and Kenneth Turney. Filing for re-election on the CSD board were Bob Cartwright and Dick Morgan, and Bill Jones filed for re-election to the Airport board.
