The Big Bear Grizzly turns 80 in 2020. To commemorate the milestone, we’re taking a look back at what happened during various periods the past 80 years.
1941-1959
1945: May 25 and 26 were set aside in the annual custom to honor the war dead through the sale of poppies by members of the Big Bear Lake American Legion Auxiliary, according to the top story in the May 25, 1945, issue of The Grizzly. All proceeds from the sales is given toward rehabilitation of disabled fighting men and to aid the children of dead and disabled veterans.
1960-1989
1962: The annual graduation week in Bear Valley Unified was capped by commencement on Wednesday, according to the top story in the June 8, 1962, issue of The Grizzly. Forty-four seniors were expected to receive their diplomas. Valedictorian was Janie Marie Smith and salutatorian was Michele Mitchell.
1990-2019
1990: Protective custody was being sought for Coconino, the black bear cub by the cub’s caretakers Kent and Joyce Walker, according to a story in the June 7, 1990, issue of The Big Bear Life & Grizzly. The Walkers said recent death threats have been made against the cub, which has been under the Walkers’ care for 18 weeks since its birth. The bear is the center of controversy of whether a cub raised in captivity should be turned over to Fish and Game for rehabilitation and released into the wild. A trial date was set for June 18 to determine the cub’s fate.
