1941-1959
1945: The July 27, 1945, issue of The Grizzly featured a multi-page comprehensive history of the Bear Valley Dam. “Before the dam was built this water was allowed to flow in winter torrents to the sea. It is now capable of orrigating 50,000 acres of land in the frostless foothills, once supposed to be beyond the pale of irrigation, and to supply a population of 500,000 for domestic purposes,” the story concluded. “It at present irrigates the lands included in the towns of Redlands, Lugonia, Crafton and Highland, and is to be extended to San Bernardino.”
1960-1989
1970: A television crew was at Cedar Lake filming an episode of “Bonanza” and the Big Bear Life and Grizzly reported on the filming one week later in the July 30, 1970, issue. The episode “Thornston’s Account” the scene witnessed by the reporter included an brotherly kiss by actor Michael Landon on Dan Blocker. It wasn’t part of the script, though. It was a way for the actors to break up the boredom with a teasing and pranks. The 2-minute scene being shot was taking 30 minutes to set up. For Landon, jokes seemed to be the way to break the tension. “How’s your dad?” an actor asks Little Joe (Landon) on cue. “Oh, he’s dead.” The shout of “cut” is heard from the director as the crew “explodes in laughter.” There were 80 people on the set that day — actors and behind-the-scene crew. They worked from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1990-2019
2003: Dredging at Marina Point was halted after the Army Corps of Engineers issued a cease and desist order, according to a story in the
July 30, 2003, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. The order was the result after a site visit by the Corps. In a letter to developer Okon Development Company, the Corps found there was unauthorized discharging of dredged or fill material into Grout Bay. The Clean Water Act and Corps regulations prohibits the discharge of dredged and/or fill material into waters of the United States without a 404 permit. The developer’s 404 permit reportedly expired on Sept. 7, 2002, and the company was granted a waiver by the Corps allowing dredging under strict limitations.
