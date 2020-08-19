1941-1959
1943: Two boys were given 25 days in jail and another youth under the age of 18 was sent to juvenile court after being arrested and tried for entering private property without permission of the owner. The Aug. 20, 1943, issue of The Grizzly reported that the trio, along with two young girls, were occupying one of the cabins belonging to Jack Kearns in Big Bear City. They told the court they were in Big Bear for a two week vacation but didn’t have the money to provide for living expenses or the $50 fine imposed on each by Judge Clifford R. Lynn. There was no information on the status of the young girls in the story.
1960-1989
1983: The Bear Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees were scheduled to host a ground breaking ceremony for a new Big Bear High School on Maple Lane near Sugarloaf on Aug. 20, according to the Aug. 18, 1983, issue of the Grizzly. After years of planning, site development construction for the new school was scheduled to begin soon. The school was expected to be open by the 1985-86 school year.
1990-2019
1993: Controversy over a potential new site for the Moonridge
Zoo was the top story in the
Aug. 18, 1993, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. Angry homeowners in the Metcalf Creek area who heard the site was located in the Coldbrook Campground near the Big Bear Lake Civic Center, contacted the city to protest the proposal. According to the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District, the Coldbrook Campground was the top rated of 11 potential zoo sites being considered by the Living Forest Task Force. Moving the zoo to the Coldbrook Campground location would require a land swap between the city and the US Forest Service, but the city was not involved in the task force meetings when the site was considered,
said park district director Floyd
Lewis.
