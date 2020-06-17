There was rarely a time that Sue Reynolds wasn’t a part of the Bear Valley Unified School District family. Growing up in Big Bear, Reynolds was a student in the system from fifth grade through high school. She was ASB president, something she would later be involved with as a teacher.
If Reynolds had her way, she never would have left Big Bear after graduation. “Phil Hamilton, our principal, kicked my butt off this mountain,” Reynolds says with a laugh. He encouraged her to explore the world. She went to Crafton Hills College then earned her education degree at Cal Poly-Pomona. She taught at three schools in Chino and Northern California in her education career journey.
Then came the call back to Big Bear. Reynolds started at Big Bear Middle School where she oversaw the school’s ASB program as it organized a 9/11 tribute. Her daughter was middle school ASB president at the time.
Once Reynolds moved to Big Bear High School, she continued devoting her spare time to ASB and the POTUS & Friends club. Under Reynolds’ direction, the clubs organize the annual 9/11 ceremony at the high school.
“These kids at Big Bear High School, they get it,” Reynolds says. “It really is something these kids have learned. And we’re a community that cares.”
Reynolds said she was honored to keep the ceremony going.
When asking students who their favorite teacher is, Reynolds’ name comes up a lot. They say she makes history and government interesting. The clubs she sponsors are active in the community with food drives, toy drives and fundraisers for Seven Stars Foundation and the town of Paradise. She encourages Big Bear’s youth to be involved in the community, and they respond.
“It’s been an amazing thing to come back home and teach,” Reynolds says.
Reynolds’s secret to keeping students interested in learning is not really a secret at all.
“I always tell my students I believe in them,” Reynolds says. “That’s because I come from a small town called Big Bear that believed in me.”
When asked if she plans to take it easy in retirement, Reynolds laughs. “No way, girlfriend,” she says. “I’ve only just begun to live.”
She plans to travel. Her bucket list includes visits to every state and visit her children who live in Florida and New York. And she wants to continue to help the Seven Stars
Foundation.
“The canvas is yet to be determined,” Reynolds says about her retirement plans. “I think I’ll take a week off, and then I’ll probably dive in, much to my husband’s chagrin.”
