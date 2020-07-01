It’s been 10 years since Christie Walker has published a book.
Her fourth book, “Fearless: a novel,” is a major departure for Walker, who writes under the name of Christie Walker Bos.
“Before, my books were more rom-com,” Walker says. “This is not a rom-com. It’s about four women who were best of friends in high school who reconnect in their 50s.”
Walker says her first three books were considered novellas. “Fearless” is over 400 pages long and earns the label of being her first novel. It took Walker two years to finish the book, which is available on Amazon for Kindle and will soon be available as a trade paperback.
Walker says her personal reflection of the choices she made in her life inspired her to explore the choices women make. “I tried to do themes, kind of all the things that are important to women our age,” says Walker, who is 65. “Women our age have gotten past all the bull. They aren’t so worried about what people think. They have bigger things to do. We’re looking at the end game. If we’re lucky, we have 20 good years left. We ask ourselves ‘How do I want to spend it?’”
