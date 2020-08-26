Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church offers free Simple Suppers to the Big Bear community the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m.
The next Simple Supper is Tuesday, Sept. 1, in the parking lot at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City. Individually packaged meals prepared by Alpine Country Coffee Shop will be handed out at that time.
Reservations are required by Friday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m. Donations are accepted but not required.
Those interested may join Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church for a parking lot worship service every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Bring your own chair and wear a mask.
For reservations, pastoral needs or more information, contact Pastor Dianne at 909-744-7900. Or call the church office at 909-878-2650 and find Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.