Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church partners with Alpine Country Coffee Shop for a taco and enchilada simple supper Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Big Bear City. Meals will be distributed as individually packaged dinners from the church parking lot.
Reservations are required by Friday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. Contact Pastor Dianne Finnecy at 909-744-7900 for reservations. Donations are accepted but not required for simple suppers.
Spirit of Peace made a second delivery of 20 Purses with Purpose to DOVES of Big Bear Valley this week. These purses are filled with things every woman needs, and are distributed to women needing assistance through the DOVES empowerment and safety program.
Spirit of Peace worship is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church parking lot or via Zoom. There is live music and communion. Bible readings and the sermon are recorded and available on the church Facebook page.
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is at 349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City.
