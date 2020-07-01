Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church resumes its free Simple Suppers in July. The church partners with Alpine Country Coffee Shop to distribute individually packaged meals at the Seventh-day Adventist Church parking lot on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
The first meal is Tuesday, July 7, and includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables and a dinner roll. Reservations are required by Friday, July 3, at 3 p.m. Call pastor Dianne Finnecy at 909-744-7900. Include name, phone number and number of meals to be picked up.
On July 21, the menu includes turkey sandwiches and potato salad. Reservations for the July 21 meal must be made by July 17 at 3 p.m.
Donations are accepted, but not required for Simple Supper meals.
Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church meets online by Zoom. All are welcome to attend services. Call Finnecy for log in information or to receive a bulletin for in-home worship by email. The church’s first in-person worship, including communion, is planned for July 12 at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City.
Finnecy is available for pastoral needs including prayers and blessings. For more information, call the church office at 909-878-2650. The church is working on a new website, coming soon. Find Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church on Facebook.
