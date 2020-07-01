The school year just ended, but Bear Valley Church is thinking ahead to the 2020-21 school year.
Free school supplies will be available to all Big Bear students and teachers on July 18. Supplies are for students and teachers in kindergarten though 12th grade.
Supplies will be available at a drive-thru event at Bear Valley Church noon to 4 p.m. The church is at 41960 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.