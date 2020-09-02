Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley hosts a huge yard sale fundraiser Friday, Sept. 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1101 Johnny Way in Big Bear City.
Proceeds go to fund Soroptimist projects, which include scholarships for Big Bear High School girls, Live Your Dream Program scholarships, Dream It Be It mentoring for high school girls and other community projects.
For more information, follow the Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.