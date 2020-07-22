Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church welcomes all. Free Simple Suppers are for anyone. You don’t have to be a member of the church to participate.
Partnering with Alpine Country Coffee Shop, Spirit of Peace will distribute individually packaged meals from the church parking lot on the first and third Tuesdays in August. The next meals are Aug. 4 and Aug. 18. Reservations are required by 3 p.m. on the Friday prior to each event on July 31 and Aug. 14. Simple Suppers are at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Big Bear City.
For more information or to make a reservation for Simple Supper, call Pastor Dianne Finnecy at 909-744-7900. The church office phone is at
909-878-2650. The Seventh-day Adventist Church is at 349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City.
