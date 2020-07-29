Twenty-five California students have been named as National Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids for demonstrating leadership in fighting tobacco use in their communities.
Louis Sanchez, 15, of Sugarloaf, is one of the youth selected. Louis has been involved in tobacco control and prevention for one year, including his group Above the Influence. As an ambassador, Louis will educate his community on the harms of the tobacco industry and be involved in policy change efforts at the state and federal levels. The policies include ending the sale of flavored tobacco products including flavored e-cigarettes addicting a new generation of kids.
As part of the ambassador program, the teens took part in a five-day online training session to hone their advocacy and communication skills.
More than 130 youth and young adults from 33 states participated in the symposium.
“We are thrilled to welcome this new class of youth and young adult ambassadors, whose passion and leadership will help us create the first tobacco-free generation,” said Matthew L. Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “Young people are critical voices in the fight against tobacco because they speak from experience about how they are targeted by the tobacco industry. Policy makers should listen and support strong policies to protect our kids, including a prohibition on all flavored tobacco products.”
From 2017 to 2019, e-cigarette use more than doubled among high school students and tripled among middle school students, according to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey. More than 5.3 million kids used e-cigarettes in 2019. Sweet flavors like gummy bear, mint and mango have fueled the popularity among kids.
For more information on the campaign, visit www.tobaccofreekids.org.
