Benson & Robbins Associates, a real estate team in Big Bear, is giving away a $25 gift certificate to North Pole Fudge in Big Bear Lake.
It is easy to enter. Like Benson & Robbins on Instagram or Facebook, and follow them for one entry. Tag a friend and comment on the giveaway post for an additional entry. Every friend you tag is worth an additional entry.
Enter until noon Friday, Sept. 4. The winner will be announced on the Benson & Robbins Facebook and Instagram accounts Sept. 4.
